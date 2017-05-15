NEWS

Car hits mobile home east of Garner

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Eastbound US-70 Business was shut down at Auburn Knightdale Road east of Garner Monday morning after a car ran under a truck pulling a mobile home.

The car driver was seriously injured.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscrashGarner
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Comey associates predict public testimony
Former DNI Clapper says Russia likely sees Comey's firing as 'another victory'
Noose found at school in Moore County
Two die in Sampson County home fire
More News
Top Stories
Noose found at school in Moore County
Two die in Sampson County home fire
Police still investigating after girl shot while sleeping
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Crash closes several lanes of I-40 in Wake County
4 arrested on cockfighting charges in North Carolina
NAACP leader to give details about poor people's campaign
Show More
Uber driver accused of raping 14-year-old girl
North Korea: New long-range missile can carry heavy nuke
Worst of global cyberattack may be yet to come, law enforcement official says
BRING ON THE SUN: It's warming up!
The Honest Company recalls baby wipes due to mold
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos