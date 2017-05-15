Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
NEWS
Car hits mobile home east of Garner
Email
share
share
tweet
email
none
WTVD
Monday, May 15, 2017 09:29AM
GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Eastbound US-70 Business was shut down at Auburn Knightdale Road east of Garner Monday morning after a car ran under a truck pulling a mobile home.
The car driver was seriously injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
news
crash
Garner
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Comey associates predict public testimony
Former DNI Clapper says Russia likely sees Comey's firing as 'another victory'
Noose found at school in Moore County
Two die in Sampson County home fire
More News
Top Stories
Noose found at school in Moore County
Two die in Sampson County home fire
Police still investigating after girl shot while sleeping
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Crash closes several lanes of I-40 in Wake County
4 arrested on cockfighting charges in North Carolina
NAACP leader to give details about poor people's campaign
Show More
Uber driver accused of raping 14-year-old girl
North Korea: New long-range missile can carry heavy nuke
Worst of global cyberattack may be yet to come, law enforcement official says
BRING ON THE SUN: It's warming up!
The Honest Company recalls baby wipes due to mold
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham