Car-theft crimes on the uptick in Knightdale

Knightdale Police haveto alert residents of an uptick of suspects attempting to gain entry into parked cars.In a couple surveillance videos posted online, thieves can be seen checking for unlocked cars in various parts of Knightdale.Knightdale resident Michael Antolini's Toyota was tampered with early Thursday morning. When the thieves, who are likely teenagers, noticed Antolini's car was locked, they walked away in search of another vehicle."It was scary," Antolini told ABC11. "But glad we had the vehicles locked and nothing stolen."Nearly a month ago, Antolini invested into an affordable home security system called the Ring Video Doorbell. For most of the models, the device serves as a doorbell for the home but also captures and records video. Users are then notified of activity via the Ring Video app on their smartphone. "It's nice to have and gives you a peace of mind," Antolini said.Antolini says sometimes his camera, which is mounted near the garage, picks up passing cars and other activity. "At least one of the guys you can see his face on camera in the background," Antolini said. "Looked like there were four kids out there."Nearby neighbor and Knightdale Community Watch board member Keith Gibbs lives across the street from Antolini. The thieves headed toward Gibbs' house after their failed attempt in Antolini's driveway."It's definitely concerning," Gibbs told ABC11. "It's not like (the community) is closed...it's concerning that people are blatant and forward in their attempt."According to Gibbs, several law enforcement officers lives in the Princeton Manor neighborhood of Knightdale where he lives. He said he believes the presence of police along with home surveillance systems ought to act as a deterrent for criminals.Knightdale Police say recent criminal activity of this nature has also occurred in Brookfield Station and Planter's Walk.As of now, Knightdale Police have not made any arrests nor have they released a description of the suspects in the surveillance videos.If you have any information, please contact the Knightdale Police Department at (919) 217-2281.