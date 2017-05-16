NEWS

Carolina Beach residents 'shocked' over black bear sighting

This black bear was spotted on Canal Drive Sunday morning (Credit: Donna Johnston/Facebook)

CAROLINA BEACH, North Carolina --
It's pretty common to see some type of wildlife at the beach. Birds, deer, and raccoons are critters beachgoers are likely to come across, but what about a black bear?

Carolina Beach residents said one appeared in their neighborhood over the weekend," WWAY reports.

"There has been a variety of wild animals around but nobody has seen a bear down here before now," said resident Ronald Fellers.

While bear sightings are quite slim, the chances of seeing one at the coast are even lower.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Donna Johnston captured a photo of one walking down Canal Drive Sunday morning.

Johnston was one of the few who saw the bear firsthand but many are getting wind of this unusual visit.

"I had my doubts but once I saw the picture, it was astonishing," Fellers said.

"That's unbelievable that there was a bear in here and I'm going to be a lot more careful walking around at night and in the morning so when I'm on my strolls," resident Dale Walters said. "I'm going to be looking out for a bear."

Chris Kent with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission said bears will come out from hibernation in the spring and are typically looking for food.

"There's not a lot of natural food sources on the landscape," Kent, Coastal Regional Wildlife Biologist, said. "The berries aren't ripe yet, you know agricultural crops, corn, soybeans, things like that aren't ripe yet and so they're hungry. They're looking for an easy food source."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsbearwild animalsnorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
Load Comments
NEWS
NC university scammed out of nearly $2M
3-4 fatalities reported in I-95 crash near SC border
Swimmer who drowned at Jordan Lake identified
Trump didn't know source of information shared with Russia, adviser says
More News
Top Stories
3-4 fatalities reported in I-95 crash near SC border
Swimmer who drowned at Jordan Lake identified
10-year-old shot in Durham back home
Woman: Man killed while having sex in van
Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
NC high school teacher accused of raping a student
NC county honors woman for 25 years of biscuit artistry
Show More
Adviser: Trump talk with Russians 'wholly appropriate,'
Authorities: Inmate who held 2 nurses hostage was at Geneva hospital for eating shoe
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is coming to Raleigh!
Sheriff's office now identifying inmates by their eyes
Duke University student still missing in Mass.
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
More Photos