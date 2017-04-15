DISTRACTED DRIVING

Carolinas see increases in pedestrians killed by cars

(shutterstock)

NORTH CAROLINA --
Distracting cell phones and too much alcohol are being blamed for an increase in pedestrians being mowed down by moving vehicles across North Carolina and South Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reports that U.S. pedestrian deaths grew at a faster rate last year than at any other time in the past 40 years.

A new study by the Governors Highway Safety Association estimates that the number of pedestrians killed last year increased by 11 percent over 2015.

The nonprofit association for state highway safety offices says North Carolina had a nearly 25 percent increase in the first half of last year. South Carolina had a 16 percent increase.

The report says alcohol use by the driver or pedestrian was reported in about half of all pedestrian deaths in 2015.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdistracted drivingdwipedestriansNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Woman captures snake hanging out of car window
Mom freeway signs try to curb distracted driving
NC lawmakers hope to crack down on texting and driving
Students learn risks of distracted driving
More distracted driving
NEWS
Wife's blog helps husband's quest for a new kidney
Man charged with setting Creedmoor home on fire
Peace event held for children in Durham neighborhood
Man killed in Raleigh shooting
More News
Top Stories
Fire closes right lanes of I-40 Westbound near exit 282
Peace event held for children in Durham neighborhood
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April welcomes her new baby calf
Man charged with setting Creedmoor home on fire
Woman upset after dog euthanized without her knowing
Italy's Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, dies at 117
Man killed in Raleigh shooting
Show More
Protesters march to demand Trump release tax returns
Chaos erupts in NYC after Amtrak police Taser man
Judge halts Arkansas plan to execute 8 inmates
Pence aims to reassure allies as tension mounts with North Korea
3 injured in crash on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
PHOTOS: Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, California
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos