NEWS

Cary 10-year-old missing, last seen leaving school Monday

Khristian Joseph (Cary Police)

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Town of Cary Police Department is asking for assistance locating 10-year-old Khristian Joseph who was last seen leaving Pleasant Grove Elementary School at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Khristian is described as a black child with black hair and dark brown eyes, about 4'8"-4'10" and approximately 90 pounds.

He was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, dark blue jeans and black sneakers with neon green laces.

Cary Police told ABC11 that they are conducting an active search. Investigators were still out looking for Khristian as of 8 p.m.

A ground search however, has concluded for the evening and may pick up in the morning.

He left Pleasant Grove Elementary School on foot.

Anyone with information about Khristian Joseph is asked to call the Police Department at (919) 469-4012.
Related Topics:
newsmissing boywake county schoolswake county newsCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump: Oscars 'too focused' on politics, best picture mix-up 'was sad'
Wake Forest police catch man wanted after wild chase
Sessions questions DOJ reports on Ferguson, Chicago policing
Couple deplores heartbreaking scene at Durham VA
More News
Top Stories
Couple deplores heartbreaking scene at Durham VA
Church youth leader charged with statutory rape
Wake Forest police catch man wanted after wild chase
Was school bus speeding in Raleigh?
Large woods fire burning in the southeast Durham area
Jury finds Wake County man who killed in-laws, shot wife, guilty of first-degree murder
Thinking about switching cell carriers? Read this first
Show More
President Trump supporters rally in Raleigh
NC trooper resigns, accused of drunk police chase
Broken faith: Years of ungodly abuse at western NC church
Fayetteville police seek suspect in sexual assault case
Dump truck falls in Durham construction hole
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos