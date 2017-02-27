Cary 10-year-old missing, last seen leaving school Monday

The Town of Cary Police Department is asking for assistance locating 10-year-old Khristian Joseph who was last seen leaving Pleasant Grove Elementary School at 3:45 p.m. Monday.Khristian is described as a black child with black hair and dark brown eyes, about 4'8"-4'10" and approximately 90 pounds.He was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, dark blue jeans and black sneakers with neon green laces.Cary Police told ABC11 that they are conducting an active search. Investigators were still out looking for Khristian as of 8 p.m.A ground search however, has concluded for the evening and may pick up in the morning.He left Pleasant Grove Elementary School on foot.Anyone with information about Khristian Joseph is asked to call the Police Department at (919) 469-4012.