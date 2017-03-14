Cary man facing sex crime charges

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Cary Police Department has charged a man with second-degree child exploitation.
Dylan Matheson, 23, is accused of downloading and distributing child pornography.
When police raided his house with a search warrant in January, they found a computer that had been destroyed and the hard drive was missing according a prosecutor at a court hearing Tuesday.
The prosecutor said Matheson was emailing pictures to another person and the two were exchanging comments about the children in those images.