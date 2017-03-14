NEWS

Cary man facing sex crime charges

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dylan Matheson appears in court.

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Cary Police Department has charged a man with second-degree child exploitation.

Dylan Matheson, 23, is accused of downloading and distributing child pornography.

When police raided his house with a search warrant in January, they found a computer that had been destroyed and the hard drive was missing according a prosecutor at a court hearing Tuesday.

The prosecutor said Matheson was emailing pictures to another person and the two were exchanging comments about the children in those images.
