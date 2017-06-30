NEWS

Cary motorcycle officer involved in crash

A Cary police officer on a motorcycle has been involved in a crash at Ten Ten Road and Kildaire Farm Road.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscrashCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Several shot at New York City hospital, shooter confirmed dead
Plane bursts into flames as it crashes on California freeway
Trump scolds press during disorderly photo op
Shark bites man off North Carolina coast
More News
Top Stories
Crash backs up traffic on I-95 north of Fayetteville
Rapper G Yamazawa brings the Bull City to the world
Gunman dead, at least 5 hurt in NYC hospital shooting
Shark bites man off North Carolina coast
Police identify victim in Durham murder
Thieves smash their way into Durham store
Part of North Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory
Show More
DA: Teen shot dead in road rage incident; suspect sought
Video shows dog tied to moving trailer
RDU releases surveillance photos of missing woman
Officer helps woman after stopping her for speeding
Can you solve the mystery of this flag?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
More Photos