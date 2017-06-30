Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
BREAKING NEWS
Cary motorcycle officer involved in crash
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Gunman dead, at least 5 hurt in NYC hospital shooting
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Cary motorcycle officer involved in crash
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Gunman dead, at least 5 hurt in NYC hospital shooting
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
Cary motorcycle officer involved in crash
Email
share
share
tweet
email
none
WTVD
Friday, June 30, 2017 04:22PM
A Cary police officer on a motorcycle has been involved in a crash at Ten Ten Road and Kildaire Farm Road.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
news
crash
Cary
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Several shot at New York City hospital, shooter confirmed dead
Plane bursts into flames as it crashes on California freeway
Trump scolds press during disorderly photo op
Shark bites man off North Carolina coast
More News
Top Stories
Crash backs up traffic on I-95 north of Fayetteville
Rapper G Yamazawa brings the Bull City to the world
Gunman dead, at least 5 hurt in NYC hospital shooting
Shark bites man off North Carolina coast
Police identify victim in Durham murder
Thieves smash their way into Durham store
Part of North Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory
Show More
DA: Teen shot dead in road rage incident; suspect sought
Video shows dog tied to moving trailer
RDU releases surveillance photos of missing woman
Officer helps woman after stopping her for speeding
Can you solve the mystery of this flag?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham