A Roxboro man charged with exposing himself to a child in a Cary grocery store parking lot now faces an additional charge after Cary Police say he exposed himself in other incidents.Gabriel Newell Garza, 22, is facing a new charge Thursday after he exposed himself in front of a 9-year-old who was getting the mail at the Bexley Panther Creek apartment complex on Alexan Drive, Cary Police confirmed to ABC11.Investigators are also looking into a report by a woman who said Garza exposed himself in front of her and a 4-year-old child in the car with her as she drove by him.Cary Police said that incident allegedly happened about the time of the March 11 incident outside of Harris Teeter in the Parkside Town Commons.Police said Garza is facing several charges including indecent liberties with a child and indecent exposure in that case.The report said the victim is just 10 years old and there was a witness, the child's mother.Garza has bonded out of jail and is on house arrest.He had his first court appearance Tuesday and would not comment to ABC11 on the allegations.A judge has ordered Garza not to have any contact with children and to stay off Harris Teeter's property.