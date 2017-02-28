BREAKING: Cary police say missing 10-yr-old boy found SAFE. Located at a Durham motel 1-1/2 mile from his school. pic.twitter.com/YDTO0lMkas — John Clark ABC11 (@JohnClarkABC11) February 28, 2017

The Town of Cary Police Department says a 10-year-old boy reported missing Monday afternoon was found safe early Tuesday morning at a Durham motel.According to authorities, Khristian Joseph was last seen leaving Pleasant Grove Elementary School at 3:45 p.m. Monday.Officials tell ABC11 that with the assistance of the Durham Police Department, Khristian was returned safely to his mother around 5:15 a.m. after he walked to a Durham motel not far from the Morrisville school.Khristian had left through a back door of the school on Pleasant Grove Church Road on foot, police said."Appears to be a case of a kid deciding he was going for a walk," Police Operations Captain Kevin Tingen said Tuesday morning.He said there was no indication why, but would classify the incident as a runaway case.Capt. Tingen said the boy walked through the woods, was there until after dark, and then walked to the motel. Somebody working at the motel later called police.Officers brought Khristian back to the school to be reunited with his mom."You've never seen someone so ecstatic," Capt. Tingen said.Cary Police had been conducting an active search as family members combed the area overnight.The Highway Patrol assisted with the search, using thermal-imaging cameras. Law officers also searched all area businesses, including fast food restaurants and convenience stores Monday.Tingen told ABC11 Monday evening that there was no indication Khristian was in immediate danger.