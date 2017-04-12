Cary Police arrest woman in hit-and-run of moped driver

Cary Police have arrested the suspected driver of the Honda Accord involved in Saturday evening's hit-and-run collision with a moped in the 10000 block of Penny Road.Beverly McNair, 59, of the 1600 block of Patterson Grove in Apex, has been charged with one count of felony hit and run, which is a class F felony carrying a penalty of up to 41 months in jail.She has been taken to the Wake County Public Safety Center."We are thankful for the citizens who reported the crash and stopped to help. Their efforts contributed to our being able to make an arrest within a few days; we hope this resolution brings some comfort to the victim and his family," said Lt. Tom Stewart of the Cary Police Department.Witnesses reported seeing the suspect and her Honda sedan at the scene prior to police arrival.Douglas Porter, 57, is at WakeMed recovering from being struck. The Cary man has a broken ankle, three large bruises on his face, swollen eyes, and his leg is in a cast.His bruised and bloodied body was left helpless on the side of the road until someone alerted authorities, and Porter doesn't even remember being hit.Loved ones said Porter was headed home from work on his moped when he was hit by a dark blue Honda Accord.The crash happened Saturday evening shortly before 7 p.m. off Penny Road in Cary.Although an arrest has been made, anyone with information is still encouraged to contact the Town of Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.