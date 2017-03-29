NEWS

Cary road closed by water main breaks repaired

A second water main break.

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Town of Cary says Waldo Rood Boulevard has been repaired following two water main breaks that shut it down on two sides of Davis Drive.

Waldo Rood had been closed from Jenks Carpenter Road to Methven Grove Drive due to 36" water main break, the town said.

The area is behind Davis Drive Elementary and Middle Schools.

A separate section of Waldo Rood Boulevard from Cary Parkway to MacArthur Drive was closed after an earlier break.

Despite the problems, town officials said there are no issues with water quality and it's safe to drink.


