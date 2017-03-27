Cary roadway remains closed for Tuesday morning commute

A look at the water main break on Waldo Rood Blvd & Towne Village Drive in Cary. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/AN9hkvWbqm — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) March 27, 2017

A water main break that blocked Waldo Rood Boulevard in Cary, causing traffic delays Monday morning, will not be repaired in time for rush hour Tuesday morning.Waldo Rood Boulevard will remain closed Tuesday morning. The Town of Cary is urging motorists to avoid the area near the Cary Parkway or detour using MacArthur Drive.It happened around 8 a.m. Monday on Waldo Rood near SW Cary Parkway.The asphalt cracked, leaving Waldo Rood Boulevard closed from Cary Parkway to MacArthur Drive and Cary Parkway at Waldo Rood Boulevard is reduced to one lane in the southbound direction."If you can, avoid the area for the remainder of the day but (we) definitely regret and recognize the impact this is having on the traffic flow and so we're working diligently to dedicate all of our resources to take care of this as soon as possible," said Matt Wetherell, Operations Coordinator for the Town of Cary.He said drivers should take posted detours at Cary Parkway and MacArthur Dr.Some business owners at the nearby Parkway Place Offices said the water main break impacted their operations."The biggest concern with staff has been just getting here so everybody's been in communication trying to direct other staff members into this Parkway Place," said Dr. Pat Cassidy, CEO of Net 32 Inc.Businesses said they have water now but that they experienced sporadic outages in the morning.Staff at E. Scott Saltzman Family & Cosmetic Dentistry didn't want to take any chances so they canceled all morning appointments."We have to have the water for our business, we're having to use for any types of procedures and things like that," said Laura Ashley, front office/insurance specialist at E Scott Saltzman Family & Cosmetic Dentistry. "So it did affect our business."It is unclear what caused the 30" water main to break.All water is deemed safe for consumption at this time.