Cary sees rash of car break-ins at gym parking lots

Thieves break windows to steal valuables (Shutterstock)

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Cary Police Department is investigating a series of car break-ins at gyms.

They said there have been nine reports of people breaking into cars at Cary gyms in the past 30 days.

The suspect or suspects are breaking windows and snatching purses and other valuables left in front-seat areas.

The gym parking lots targeted include Fitness 19 on High House Road, Cary Family YMCA near Cary Parkway, Planet Fitness on Cary Towne Boulevard, Fitness Connection on Kildaire Farm Road, Rex Wellness Center on SW Cary Parkway, Lifetime Fitness on Regency Parkway, and the Kraft Family YMCA on Holly Springs Road.

Almost a month ago, we reported on a similar rash of car break-ins in Clayton parking lots. Gyms were also targeted there - as well as a greenway and a church.

Seven break-ins were reported in the small town. All cars were locked, but in some cases, valuables were left in plain sight.

Here are some tips from Cary Police to avoid being a victim yourself:

-Avoid leaving valuables in plain view, including loose change and cash.
-Always roll up the windows and lock the car.
-Immediately call 911 if confronted and provide a detailed description of the suspect; call (919) 469-4012 to report non-emergencies and crimes which have already occurred.
-Remember to take quick actions in notifying police to help increase the chances of apprehending the suspect and preventing future incidents.

If you have information, contact the Town of Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.

