Cary student facing sex offense charge

Dominik Orlando Soto (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Green Hope High School student and football player faces charges of sex offense and assault.

Dominik Orlando Soto, 17, was arrested Saturday.

His first court appearance was postponed until Tuesday afternoon.

Soto, a senior, was listed as a defensive lineman on the school's football team.

According to arrest warrants, Soto pinned a female to the ground and strangled her, leaving red marks and bruises on her chest and neck.

Soto is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.

