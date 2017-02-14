Cary student facing sex offense charge

A Green Hope High School student and football player faces charges of sex offense and assault.Dominik Orlando Soto, 17, was arrested Saturday.His first court appearance was postponed until Tuesday afternoon.Soto, a senior, was listed as a defensive lineman on the school's football team.According to arrest warrants, Soto pinned a female to the ground and strangled her, leaving red marks and bruises on her chest and neck.Soto is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.