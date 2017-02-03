Cary woman jailed in Wales cleared on child sex charges

A Cary woman accused of traveling to Wales and committing a child sex offense has been cleared after charges were dropped.Thethat charges have been dismissed against 27-year-old Christine Lacson Abad.Abad was accused of child sex offenses with a 15-year-old in Wrexham.A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said the prospect of a conviction became unrealistic."Accordingly, a decision has been made to stop the proceedings," the spokesman said.The CPS said the decision followed further information from North Wales Police.