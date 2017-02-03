NEWS

Cary woman jailed in Wales cleared on child sex charges

Child sex offense charges have been dropped in Wales against a Cary woman.

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Cary woman accused of traveling to Wales and committing a child sex offense has been cleared after charges were dropped.

The BBC reported Friday that charges have been dismissed against 27-year-old Christine Lacson Abad.

Abad was accused of child sex offenses with a 15-year-old in Wrexham.

PREVIOUS STORY: NEIGHBORS SURPRISED AS CARY WOMAN FACES CHILD SEX CHARGES IN UK

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said the prospect of a conviction became unrealistic.

"Accordingly, a decision has been made to stop the proceedings," the spokesman said.

ORIGINAL STORY: CARY WOMAN JAILED IN THE UK OVER CHILD SEX CHARGES

The CPS said the decision followed further information from North Wales Police.

