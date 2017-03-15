NEWS

Cat litter argument leads to arrest of South Carolina assistant principal

David McIntyre (Beaufort County Detention Center)

BEAUFORT, South Carolina --
An assistant principal at a South Carolina high school has been charged with slapping his wife in the face as an argument over an untidy cat escalated.

The Island Packet reports that David McIntyre, the head of arts, communication and technology at Beaufort High School, was arrested Sunday on a charge of second-degree domestic violence.

An arrest report says McIntyre told Bluffton police he and his wife had begun arguing over the cat "peeing outside the litterbox." He said he had slapped his wife during the dispute.

The report says McIntyre's wife confirmed her husband's account and showed officers a red mark on her face.

Beaufort County Schools spokesman Jim Foster says McIntyre had been placed on paid administrative leave, but gave no further details.

It's unclear if McIntyre has an attorney.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsarrestdomestic violenceSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
How the GOP health care plan would affect women
Top Navy officials charged in 'staggering' bribery scheme: Officials
GOP congressman defends racially charged tweet against critics
Secretary of State Tillerson used alias in some climate emails at Exxon
More News
Top Stories
Blustering winds knock down traffic lights in Raleigh
Watch as car crashes through popular Hope Mills eatery
White flags are out as icy chill grips the Triangle
NAACP demands meeting with Wake County Schools
White House releases Trump tax info ahead of TV report
VA town hall in Raleigh aims to cut through red tape
Fayetteville PD investigates after man found dead in home
Show More
Officials ID man whose remains were found near I-540
Cary man facing sex crime charges
Judge: Give documents in Chapel Hill shooting to defense
In Raleigh, lawmakers hear from women on gender pay gap
Asheboro leaders denounce planned KKK rally
More News
Photos
Snow pics from the viewing area
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos