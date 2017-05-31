Caterpillar laying off 85 workers in North Carolina

Caterpillar will close a plant in North Carolina and 85 workers will lose their jobs.The company notified North Carolina officials that it would close its plant in Morganton this summer as part of a previously announced cost-cutting measure.Local media reported the engine parts plant will begin laying off workers July 24.Caterpillar said last year the Morganton closure is part of a company-wide effort to reduce costs during "tough market conditions." Morganton is one of five plants being closed as part of that effort.Some of the production work from Morganton plant will shift to other Caterpillar facilities.