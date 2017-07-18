The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say scammed a church out of thousands of dollars.According to authorities, Jonathan Youst approached the pastors at Redeemed Christian Church of God on Cumberland Road, claiming to be an audio/visual technician.Detectives said Youst, who agreed to provide equipment and a church van for the congregation, was paid nearly $10,000 for the work but never provided the items or completed the work.When fraud detectives ran Youst's background they found similar cases in at least five other states, some involving young women.In those cases, Youst claimed to be a modeling agent, promising the women photo shoots and exposure; however, he just took off with their money.Detectives said Youst's crime scheme even reaches as far as real estate.During the investigation into the church crimes, another victim came forward claiming the suspect agreed to rent him a home.He said Youst took his deposit but never handed over the keys. That family spoke exclusively to ABC11 but asked not to be identified."We talked about God and stuff, and I took him as another brother from God from heaven," the family explained. "I'm a true believer in God. And I know... (I) didn't think anything of it."Detectives believe Youst is still in the area. They believe he's driving a brand new red Ford 150 pick-up truck.If you see it, you're asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (910)-323-1500 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.