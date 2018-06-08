Celebrities mourn the death of 'Parts Unknown' host Anthony Bourdain

CNN confirmed his death in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday.
"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
Fans of Bourdain's, including CNN correspondent Christiane Amanpour, Rose McGowan and Gordon Ramsay immediately took to Twitter to mourn his death.