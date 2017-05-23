Celebrities react to death of Roger Moore

Roger Moore , loved him — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 23, 2017

R.I.P Sir Roger Moore. He was the king of cool. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) May 23, 2017

Farewell dearest Roger. All our love, Andrew and Madeleine — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 23, 2017

The ultimate James Bond... so sad to hear that Roger Moore has passed away. Thoughts and prayers are with his family...🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2iU7pl78uG — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) May 23, 2017

RIP Sir Roger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 23, 2017

Few are as kind & giving as was Roger Moore. Loving thoughts w his family & friends. He will be missed too by UNICEF pic.twitter.com/fYAEUqAaaw — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 23, 2017

Saddened to hear Sir Roger Moore has passed away. James Bond should never die. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 23, 2017

A wonderful actor & lovely man. pic.twitter.com/MHi2A6jvTQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2017

British actor Sir Roger Moore passed away on Tuesday, his family said in a statement. Moore was best known for his roles as James Bond, a character he played in several films throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Celebrities expressed their condolences on social media after Moore's death.