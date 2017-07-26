  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Testimony continues in Granville County murder trial
NEWS

George Takei, politicians condemn Trump's tweet banning transgender people in military

President Donald Trump speaks about the healthcare vote during a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military "in any capacity " in a series of tweets.



It's unclear how Trump plans to enforce the ban. Transgender service members are able to serve openly in the military currently, after former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended a previous ban last year.

Many politicians, activists in the trans community and celebrities were quick to condemn the announcement.

