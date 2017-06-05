Chance to weigh in on Wake County Schools budget debate

A Wake County Board of Commissioners public hearings Monday will allow the public a chance to weigh in on the proposed 2018 Wake County Schools budget.County Manager Jim Hartmann presented the $1.26 billion recommended fiscal budget on May 15.It calls for a $61 million boost over last year's budget, but includes less than what the Wake County Public School System requested.The budget proposes funding the district with $16 million more than last year, bringing the total dedicated to schools to $426 million.However, the district had requested a boost of $45.2 million for new schools, salary increases, and other expenses.The county manager has recommended the district dip into its rainy day fund.To make up for the overall budget increase, the county is looking at raising property taxes by $1.45. That would mean property owners would pay $0.61 and a half cents for every $100 of property value.The two Wake County Board of Commissioners public hearings will be held at 2 p.m. at the Wake County Justice Center on S. McDowell Street and at 7 p.m. at the Wake County Commons Building on Carya Drive in Raleigh.For more information, visit