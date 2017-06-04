NEWS

Chaos erupts after shots fired outside Durham club

Police responded to a shots fired call outside of a Durham club (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating after shots were fired near the Emerald City club on Chapel Hill Road early Sunday morning, leading to a pedestrian accident and a police chase.

Our crew on the scene said shots were fired shortly after the club closed around 2:30 a.m. As people fled the scene, one person was hit by a car at a nearby convenience store.

That person was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition has not yet been released.

Police in the area chased one vehicle after the shots fired call. The driver of that car crashed near Arnette Avenue and Jackson Street.

Police confirmed one person was arrested, but they did not say if the car came from the club or what charges that person could face.
