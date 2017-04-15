EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1875063" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch raw video showing chaos inside Penn Station.

The multiple reports of an active shooter & shots fired in & around @Macys #HeraldSquare are UNFOUNDED at this time.@NYPDMTS — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) April 14, 2017

Amtrak police used a Taser on a man inside Manhattan's Penn Station on Friday evening, causing a mass panic.It was mass hysteria Friday evening at Penn Station with thousands of people running in every direction, leaving behind their shoes, luggage, and other valuables fearing the absolute worst.Panicked screams were followed by a stampede of travelers at Penn Station Friday during the peak of the rush hour commute, when Amtrak police attempted to detain two men for disobeying orders."They were trying to calm down that man," an eyewitness said.Transit police used a Taser on one of the men. He managed to get away from officers but was tackled moments later.In the midst of the chaos, some people overheard a false rumor that there was an active shooter in the terminal sparking a frenzied domino effect all the way to the NJ Transit terminal.WABC Reporter Lauren Glassberg got caught up in the chaos."Everyone just started screaming and we didn't know what was going on, so I just like took them and ran to the back of the store and we jumped over the counter at Nathan's and just hid in one of the storage rooms," said Anna Renzi, a tourist.The NYPD received over two dozen 911 calls about an active shooter that didn't really exist, with the mayhem extending more than a block away to stores along 34th Street including Macy's which was briefly evacuated.EMS treated 16 patients with non-life threatening injuries at Penn Station."It was scary as you can see it's a mess here," one person said."It was very scary," another person added.