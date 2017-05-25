NEWS

Chapel Hill Police look into multiple indecent exposure reports

Two incidents of indecent exposure were reported in Chapel Hill.

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Reports of a flasher on the loose has women on alert in Chapel Hill.

Chapel Hill Police said three women reported seeing the suspect expose himself Wednesday morning.

The first incident happened at 11:28 a.m., police said, where the man exposed himself to a female victim in the 300 block of Caldwell Street.

A short time later, at 11:52 a.m., two women reported a similar encounter on a path between Cobb Terrace and The Lux Apartments.

In both sightings, the women reported that the suspect was a white man, bald, wearing all black. In one report, he is described as being in his 40s and having a "heavy" build.

The cases remain under investigation.

If anyone has information concerning these incidents, please call 911 immediately. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

