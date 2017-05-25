Reports of a flasher on the loose has women on alert in Chapel Hill.Chapel Hill Police said three women reported seeing the suspect expose himself Wednesday morning.The first incident happened at 11:28 a.m., police said, where the man exposed himself to a female victim in the 300 block of Caldwell Street.A short time later, at 11:52 a.m., two women reported a similar encounter on a path between Cobb Terrace and The Lux Apartments.In both sightings, the women reported that the suspect was a white man, bald, wearing all black. In one report, he is described as being in his 40s and having a "heavy" build.The cases remain under investigation.If anyone has information concerning these incidents, please call 911 immediately. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.