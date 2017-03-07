Bank robbed in downtown Chapel Hill on Rosemary Street.

A PNC bank was robbed in downtown Chapel Hill on Tuesday afternoon.Chapel Hill Police responded to the PNC bank branch at 101 E. Rosemary St., just a couple of blocks from the University of North Carolina campus, at approximately 4:47 p.m.Police said a man entered the bank, displayed a weapon and demanded money.The suspect then left the bank on foot in the direction of North Street with an undisclosed amount of cash.The suspect was described as between the ages of 50 and 60, approximately 5-8 to 5-10 inches tall, with a slender build.He was wearing glasses, a black baseball cap with a YMCA logo, navy blue polo-style shirt with green and white stripes, and a black jacket with a red design.Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to please call either the Chapel Hill Police Department at (919) 968-2760 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrest.