FINAL FOUR

Chapel Hill prepares for national championship

EMBED </>More News Videos

A crowd gathers in Chapel Hill to celebrate UNC's win. (WTVD)

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
As Chapel Hill prepares for Monday's national championship, they want to remind residents that there will be an increase in patrols and community safety measures.

"We want everyone to be able to enjoy the Tar Heels' repeat trip to the Final Four, and the key to that is safety," said Chapel Hill Police Chief and Executive Director for Community Safety Chris Blue. "Our goals are simple: We want no one hurt and no damage to property. We're all pulling for a Tar Heel victory, and when that happens, we want everyone to be able to return home safely."

The Chapel Hill Police Department has reached out to more than a dozen law enforcement agencies from around the region for assistance. They said there will be 250 police officers working Monday to enforce safety measures.

A traffic diversion plan will be in effect and those going downtown should expect delays.

Officials said drivers should take note of these changes:

-Southbound traffic on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be only permitted to turn left or right onto Rosemary Street
-Westbound traffic on East Franklin Street will be merged into one lane prior to the intersection of East Franklin Street at Raleigh Street
-Eastbound traffic on West Franklin Street will be merged into one lane prior to Mallette Street
-Northbound traffic on South Columbia Street will only be permitted to turn right or left onto Cameron Avenue

If UNC wins, downtown streets may be closed to vehicles based on crowd size and behavior.

If streets are closed, no vehicular traffic will be allowed inside the closed area.

Closures may include the following:

-Franklin Street - from Raleigh Street to Mallette Street
-Henderson Street - from East Franklin Street to East Rosemary Street
-Columbia Street - from Cameron Avenue to Rosemary Street

Residential streets near downtown will be closed except to residents of those streets and their guests.

The Town of Chapel Hill said they will make every effort to keep people who are attending the event from parking in downtown neighborhoods. Access to neighborhoods in that area will be limited.

Authorities said barricades will begin in the early evening. They said when entering or leaving the area, residents should do the following:

-Tell the officer at the barricade where you live
-Your guests will also be able to enter and leave. They will need to tell the officer at the barricade exactly where they are going
-Illegally parked vehicles (even of residents, guests) will be ticketed and towed
-Traffic will be congested and getting past the barricades may be a slow process

Alcohol checkpoints will be in place, and DWI enforcement will take place throughout downtown.

Authorities want to remind residents that celebratory bonfires and people climbing on or up light poles and trees will not be tolerated.

Attendees have sustained serious burn injuries from jumping bonfires and major injuries have occurred when celebrants have fallen off of light poles. These practices are prohibited at all times downtown.

Police want to remind residents that weapons, alcoholic beverages, glass bottles, paint, fireworks and explosives, combustible or flammable substances, animals, and coolers are prohibited downtown.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsUNC Tar Heelsfinal fourcollege basketballChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FINAL FOUR
Tar Heels kept it light in path back to title game
Joel Berry II 'fighting through' injuries, but confident for final
Largest money on North Carolina among Final Four teams
NC girl correctly picks Final Four
More final four
NEWS
Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
2 students charged with sex assault at Wake County high school
Trump aide lashes out at Freedom Caucus lawmaker
More News
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl
2 students charged with sex assault at Wake County high school
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
Schiff: Trump's calling news 'fake' should set off 'alarm bells'
Ohio mother overdoses in Chuck E. Cheese bathroom
Man found dead inside 'hoarder house' in Chester
Woman told to stop calling 911 found dead
Show More
Woman shot outside of Wilmington-area mall dies
2 injured in head-on crash near Lillington
HB2 compromise angers Democratic gov's allies
Wilson police investigate fatal shooting
Officials: Clayton kayaker 'didn't know he was missing'
More News
Top Video
Officials: Clayton kayaker 'didn't know he was missing'
2 injured in head-on crash near Lillington
Roads close for annual Rock 'n' Roll Marathon
Vigil held for slain Fayetteville children
More Video