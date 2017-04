North Carolina State Highway Patrol said charges are pending for a woman involved in a crash with a dump truck in Mount Olive.Friday, a 61-year-old woman lost control of her Jeep on N.C. 55 west, causing her to slam into the truck.The woman was flown to Vidant Health in Greenville with broken bones. She is expected to live.It's unknown if the dump truck driver was injured.Charges against the woman are pending. Her name has not been released.