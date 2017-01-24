A grand jury in Wake County has upgraded charges for the man accused of attacking a teenager with a machete.
The Wake County DA says jurors indicted 20-year-old Neel Mehta on an attempted first-degree murder charge and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
The victim, Priyanka Kumari, 18, suffered severe cuts to her head and hands.
Mehta previously faced assault charges.
