Charleston church shooter pleads guilty in state case

In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof, center, is escorted from the Shelby Police Department in Shelby, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLESTON, South Carolina --
Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof has pleaded guilty to state murder charges, leaving him to await federal execution and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trial.

The 23-year-old Roof entered his plea Monday to all state charges against him, including nine counts of murder. It's part of a deal with prosecutors in exchange for a life prison sentence.

Roof was sentenced to death earlier this year on 33 federal crimes. The self-avowed white supremacist was unapologetic during that trial as he listened to survivors and relatives describe the hail of bullets that began when parishioners closed their eyes to pray during a June 2015 Bible study at the historically black Emanuel AME Church.

Those same people have the opportunity to testify Monday before Roof is sentenced.
