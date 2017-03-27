Chasing a thief, an escalator gone wild, golfing after a storm, and a close encounter with a family of lynxes... it's all part of your Eyewitness 'Must See Videos.'Be sure to check out these crazy videos that are taking the internet by storm.Watch as a man decided to mess with the wrong construction crew.The thief is seen stealing a $12,000 saw and driving away.He doesn't get far before he's bombarded by the crew. One man even jumped on the hood of his car before driving away.Up next is an out of control escalator that suddenly stopped, switched direction, and sped up.The incident injured 18 people and has investigators still trying to figure out what happened.After that is a video of a young man making the best of a bad situation.He decided to work on his golf game by using hail, from a recent storm, as golf balls.Lastly, check out the video of a man getting a close-up look at a family of Lynxes.The creatures are seen hunting in some rather snowy conditions.