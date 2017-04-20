NEWS

Child advocate pushes for Rylan's Law after boy's death

EMBED </>More News Videos

Rylan Ott drowned in Moore County, just before his second birthday.

By
CARTHAGE (WTVD) --
A foster-care guardian is on crusade to change state law, she says, to ensure children in the system are safe.

Pamela Reed says Moore County officials dropped the ball and toddler Rylan Ott's death could have been avoided.

Rylan Ott (Credit: The Aberdeen Times)

"When I found out he had never been observed with his parent prior to reunification, I knew that I needed to break confidentiality and come forward," Reed said.

It's been a little more than a year since Rylan wandered from his Carthage home and drowned in a pond. The child died just before his second birthday.

Reed said the boy died after being reunited with his mother, Samantha Bryant, who was accused of child abuse. Reed maintains county officials did not follow procedure.

RELATED: MISSING TODDLER IDENTIFIED AS DROWNING VICTIM IN MOORE COUNTY

Rylan's Law would require county officials to make a series of visits before a child is reunited with his parent or guardian.

A group of lawmakers are working on the bill now in committee.

"I am not unsympathetic to the fact that the system is very much overwhelmed, but these are children, babies, kids and we need to provide whatever short-term measurements we can in the meantime," Reed said.

Samantha Nacole Bryant


RELATED: MOORE COUNTY MOM CHARGED IN TODDLER SON'S DROWNING DEATH

Bryant is being held at the Moore County Jail on $200,000 bond. She is charged with involuntary manslaughter and neglect.

Her trial begins Wednesday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdrowningchild deathmother chargedmoore county newschild endangermentstate politicsCarthage
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Moore County woman charged in toddler son's drowning death
Missing toddler ID'd as drowning victim in Moore County
NEWS
2 Seattle officers shot while responding to robbery
ISIS claims responsibility for Paris attack that left police officer dead
News digest for Thursday, April 20, 2017
Harnett County deputies find man shot dead in a home
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
More News
Top Stories
Harnett County deputies find man shot dead in a home
94-year-old World War II veteran gets surprise ceremony
Rare April tropical storm forms far from land
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
Former NC officer found dead on golf course
ISIS claims responsibility for attack that killed Paris officer
Man who killed retired NFL star Will Smith gets 25 years
Show More
Sheriff says NC man broke baby's legs and ribs
Durham Police seek two men wanted in Subway robbery
Gold Star father Khizr Khan speaks at Duke University
How April 20 became a pot day
Cousin on Hernandez's death: 'Something's not right'
More News
Top Video
Harnett County deputies find man shot dead in a home
Gold Star father Khizr Khan speaks at Duke University
94-year-old World War II veteran gets surprise ceremony
Fill Your Bucket List Foundation
More Video