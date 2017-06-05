Child shot, killed in Durham

A 7-year-old boy is dead after he was shot inside of a car Sunday evening.Around 5 p.m. Durham police were called to the 3200 block of Guess Road after reports of a shooting.When officers arrived, they learned that someone had shot at a Honda Pilot at the intersection of Hillandale Road and Peppertree Street.The SUV was carrying 10 people (five children and five adults), including the 7-year-old.After the child was injured, the driver attempted to take him to the hospital but couldn't because of a flat tire the car sustained during the shooting.Officers say after the incident three of the adults inside of the vehicle left the scene.The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.Police are searching for a suspect and a follow-up investigation is underway.The identity of the child has not yet been released.Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis tells ABC11 she's "outraged" over this incident, adding this is the second child to be injured by a bullet in recent weeks."This is a senseless tragedy once again caused by gun violence," said Davis. "We will work swiftly to identify and arrest the person or people responsible for taking the life of this innocent child."Police will hold a news conference Monday morning.No other occupants of the car were injured.Durham residents are speaking after the boy's death, saying the community needs to become safer."You (the shooter) hurt a lot of people's hearts today," one resident said. "This is just something we've got to stop in our community."Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.