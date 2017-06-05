Child in SUV shot, killed in Durham; gunman sought

Authorities in Durham are searching for the gunman who opened fire on an SUV, killing a 7-year-old boy Sunday evening.Officers were called to the 3200 block of Guess Road about the shooting around 5 p.m.When officers arrived, they learned that someone had shot at the Honda Pilot at the intersection of Hillandale Road and Peppertree Street.The SUV was carrying 10 people - five children and five adults - after they left a pool party.After the first-grader was struck, the driver attempted to take him to the hospital but couldn't because of a flat tire the car sustained during the shooting.Officers say after the incident, three of the adults inside of the vehicle left the scene.The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died. No other occupants in the SUV were injured.Police are searching for a suspect and a follow-up investigation is underway.The identity of the boy has not yet been released, but ABC11 has learned he was a student at Eastway Elementary School.Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis tells ABC11 that she's "outraged" over the incident - adding that this is the second child to be injured by a bullet in recent weeks."This is a senseless tragedy once again caused by gun violence," said Davis. "We will work swiftly to identify and arrest the person or people responsible for taking the life of this innocent child."Durham residents are speaking out following the boy's death, saying the community needs to become safer."You (the shooter) hurt a lot of people's hearts today," one resident said. "This is just something we've got to stop in our community."Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.