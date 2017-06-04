NEWS

Child shot in Durham has died, police say

One child has been shot in Durham. (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 7-year-old boy is dead after he was shot inside of a car Sunday evening.

Around 5 p.m. Durham police were called to the 3200 block of Guess Road after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they learned that someone had shot at a Honda SUV at the intersection of Hillandale Road and Peppertree Street.

The SUV was carrying 10 people (five children and five adults), including the 7-year-old and his father.

After the child was injured, the driver attempted to take him to the hospital but couldn't because of a flat tire the car sustained during the shooting.

Officers say after the incident three of the adults inside of the vehicle left the scene.

Police are searching for a suspect and a follow-up investigation is underway.

The identity of the child has not yet been released.

Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis tells ABC11 she's "outraged" over this incident, adding this is the second child to be injured by a bullet in recent weeks.

Police will hold a news conference Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
