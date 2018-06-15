China warns of retaliation if US follows through on latest tariffs threat

KARSON YIU
Beijing --
China warned the White House Friday that it will respond "in the first instance" to protect its economy if President Trump moves forward with any tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.

At the daily briefing here, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, "If the U.S. side adopts unilateralism and protectionism and damages China's interests, we will respond in the first instance and take necessary measures to firmly safeguard our legitimate rights and interests."

The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal were among the publications reporting overnight that Trump, fresh from his return from the Singapore Summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has decided to enact significant tariffs on Chinese goods.

Such a move would mark a significant step toward a full-blown trade war between the United States and China despite months of trade talks and negotiations in an effort to avoid that outcome.

The Washington Post, quoting unnamed administration officials, reported that Trump is planning to announce a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese products.

Media reports suggest that the Trump administration plans to unveil its tariffs Friday just hours after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo returned from his first visit to Beijing where he met with his Chinese counterparts and President Xi Jinping.

Although Pompeo was in Beijing to debrief the Chinese on the Singapore summit, the trade friction was never far from the surface.

In a joint news conference Thursday evening in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China and the United States have two options before them: one is "cooperation" and a "win-win" scenario and the other is "lose-lose."

"China opts for the first one and has made such a decision," Wang said before warning, "we hope the U.S. will make a wise choice and China on its part is prepared on all fronts."
