NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --A nationwide data breach that targeted hundreds of Chipotle restaurants has hit several Triangle-area locations, the company reported Friday.
Officials said they found a malware that was designed to access the credit and debit card information of customers at the restaurant's register.
The malware searched for track data, which can tell the cardholder's name, card number, expiration date, and internal verification code.
The information is read from a magnetic stripe as the card is swiped.
According to the company, the affected transaction occurred in March and April of 2017.
Here's a listed of affected area locations:
Apex:
- 1081 Pine Plaza Dr., 27502 (March 27-April 18)
Cary:
- 204 Crossroads Blvd., 27518 (March 27-April 18)
- 100 Wrenn Dr., 27511 (March 27-April 18)
Chapel Hill:
- 301 West Franklin St. 27516 (March 25-April 18)
- 1490 Fordham Blvd, Suite 110, 27514 (April 11-April 18)
Durham:
- The Streets of Southpoint, 6910 Fayetteville Road, Suite 187, 27713 (March 26-April 18)
- 3219 Watkins Road, 27707 (March 26-April 18)
- 2608 Erwin Rd, Retail Space 17, 27705 (March 25-April 18)
Fayetteville:
- 1918 Skibo Road, Suite 102, 28314 (March 26-April 18)
Fuquay-Varina:
- 1385 N. Main St., Suite 120, 27526 (April 11-April 18)
Garner:
- 68 Eagle Wing Way, 27529 (April 11-April 18)
Goldsboro:
- 501-A N. Berkeley Blvd, 27534 (April 11-April 18)
Morrisville:
- 1516 Village Market Place, 27560 (March 26-April 18)
Raleigh:
- 9504 Strickland Road, 27615 (March 27-April 18)
- 6602-3 Glenwood Ave., 27612 (March 27-April 18)
- 6102 Falls of Neuse Road, 27609 (March 25-April 18)
- 6081 Capital Blvd., 27616 (March 27-April 18)
- 2316 Hillsborough St., 27607 (March 26-April 18)
Smithfield:
- 120 S Equity Dr., Suite A, 27577 (March 27-April 18)
Wilmington:
- 941 International Drive, Suite 1, 28405 (March 26- April 18)
- 1525 Fordham Road, 28403 (March 26- April 18)
Winston-Salem:
- 120 Hanes Mall Circle Suite 100, 27103 March 25- April 18)
Customers who used their cards at any of these Chipotle location during the specified time should look for any unauthorized charges.
For more information, visit Chipotle's website.
To learn more about protecting your personal information call the North Carolina Attorney General's Office at (919) 716- 6400 or visit the online website.