Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017

Oh man. Sad to hear of the passing of Chris Cornell. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) May 18, 2017

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

I hope it's ok with the grief police if I say Chris Cornell's death has come as an unexpected gut punch this morning. — Ed Byrne (@MrEdByrne) May 18, 2017

The death of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, a founding father of the grunge rock movement, sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes on social media.Cornell died Wednesday night in Detroit sometime after playing a Soundgarden show. His death, called "sudden and unexpected " in a statement by his representative, came in the midst of a national tour with the band.Cornell posted about his Detroit performance on Twitter just eight hours before his death:Musicians, fans, and celebrities paid tributes on Twitter at the unexpected death of the rocker: