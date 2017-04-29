Church van overturns on U.S. 1

A group of church members is on the mend following a rollover involving a church van.The crash happened Friday night on U.S. 1 at Wicker Street.In a video a viewer sent us, you can see that the van had flipped over onto its side.Amanda Ricketson tells ABC11 the crash happened about two minutes before she pulled up to the scene. She said that she saw people being pulled out of windows.We're still working to learn more about the other vehicle involved in the accident and if any of the church members were seriously injured.