Residents in Hope Mills and neighboring areas will not be able to enjoy Hope Mills Lake for Independence Day.A town commissioner Jerry Legge told ABC11 Monday that the lake will not be completed by the July deadline that was in place as recently as March.However, Legge said that approximately 85 percent of the concrete for the lake project is complete and that the lake should be ready by late August or mid-September."I don't foresee any further delays," said Legge."It's a big eyesore right now, so soon hopefully (they'll finish)," said Hope Mills resident Jessica Gillis.Legge said residents will start to see the project moving along quickly.According to the commissioner, crews have already begun clearing trees and will soon begin to clear debris and brush from the lake bed.Once completed, the lake will be filled and shortly after, residents can enjoy swimming, boating, and other activities."I would like them to put some water in it now because I want to go swimming," said 5-year-old Jodi Gillis.According to Legge, the project is coming in under its $9 million price tag, which includes a $337,000 contract with Virginia-based MBP, an engineering consulting firm.The most recent invoice for the firm's services includes a senior project manager at $185 an hour and a resident project representative at $82 an hour.The June 15 invoice totals $8,222.66 for the firm's services."MBP monitors work to make sure work is done (within the) contract," Legge told ABC11. He also said having MBP on hand allows them to ensure that everything is done correctly.In response to the delay in reopening the lake, Legge cites May rainfall which caused the site to be pumped, putting crews out of work.The next meeting for the Hope Mills Lake project is scheduled for July 10.