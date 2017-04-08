NEWS

City of Durham contains sewer spill

DURHAM, North Carolina --
The City of Durham Department of Water Management reports that approximately 450 gallons of untreated wastewater were discharged into an unnamed tributary that enters into Rocky Creek from a sewer service at 405 East Pilot Street.

Officials said the incident happened Friday evening and attribute the overflow to grease in the sewer service.

The blockage was removed and the overflow ended at 9:15 pm.

The surrounding area has been taken care of and authorities said there are no visible adverse environmental impacts or hazards to persons or property.

The City of Durham's Fats, Oils, and Grease (FOG) outreach program provides education on the proper disposal of grease and other materials.

Officials remind residents that only water, human waste, and toilet paper are permitted to be discharged into the sewer system.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newssewage spillDurham
Load Comments
NEWS
Omarosa weds Pastor John Allen Newman at Trump's DC hotel
Trump defends decision not to hit runway on Syrian airbase
NC lawmakers seek to stifle hog lawsuits
American soldier killed fighting ISIS in Afghanistan
Syrian jets take off from air base hit by US
More News
Top Stories
Teen accused of sexual assault at Fayetteville carnival
Fire crews battle Durham apartment complex fire
Boy, 11, kills himself after girlfriend faked suicide, his mom says
NC lawmakers seek to stifle hog lawsuits
2 injured in I-85 crash in Orange County
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
5K in Raleigh honors slain Chapel Hill student
Show More
Thousands offered in case of cat doused with gasoline
2 shot in Durham; police searching for suspect
SBI begins investigation into fatal chase maneuver
Charges pending for woman in Mount Olive crash
SFPD investigating badge seen in Pepsi ad video
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
More Photos