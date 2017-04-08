City of Durham contains sewer spill

The City of Durham Department of Water Management reports that approximately 450 gallons of untreated wastewater were discharged into an unnamed tributary that enters into Rocky Creek from a sewer service at 405 East Pilot Street.Officials said the incident happened Friday evening and attribute the overflow to grease in the sewer service.The blockage was removed and the overflow ended at 9:15 pm.The surrounding area has been taken care of and authorities said there are no visible adverse environmental impacts or hazards to persons or property.The City of Durham's Fats, Oils, and Grease (FOG) outreach program provides education on the proper disposal of grease and other materials.Officials remind residents that only water, human waste, and toilet paper are permitted to be discharged into the sewer system.