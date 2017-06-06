Motorists traveling westbound on West Millbrook Road, by Shelley Lake, will turn right onto North Hills Drive, left onto Lynn Road, left onto Lead Mine Road, and right onto West Millbrook Road.

Motorists traveling eastbound on West Millbrook Road, by Shelley Lake, will turn left onto Lead Mine Road, right onto Lynn Road, right onto North Hills Drive, and left onto West Millbrook Road.

Crews are still working to repair a large hole on Millbrook Road and officials are now saying the work should be finished by Monday.While crews race against the clock to get the job finished, residents in the area are living with the constant burden.Leigh Bruner's property sits yards away from where Millbrook Road split wide-open.As she was playing ball with her two Golden Retrievers, she can hear the constant drum of construction."It's been going on continuously," she said. "I'm constantly hearing the trucks and the hauling in the gravel."She's not surprised there's delay, considering all the recent rain and the size of the hole."I'm just thankful that nobody was killed," she said. "A small Volkswagen could have fit in that hole."A Raleigh deputy fire marshal was driving along Millbrook when it gave way.He immediately pulled over and started detouring drivers.Some drivers tell ABC11 they're spending an extra hour on the road because of the detour.Bruner's commute hasn't been impacted and she said while the noise can be annoying, she wants the job done right."I want it fixed right, so we don't have to go through this again."City officials are hoping to have the road reopened by 5 a.m. in time for the Monday morning commute.Until then, roadblocks will remain up at North Hills Drive and Lead Mine Road.Drivers can follow these detours around the work site: