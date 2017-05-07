NEWS

Classmates, friends hold vigil for NC State student

A late night trip that ended in tragedy has NC State University's campus community in mourning. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A late night trip that ended in tragedy has NC State University's campus community in mourning.

Sunday night friends and classmates held a vigil for 22-year-old Cheyanne Hass, the NC State student who was killed in a crash on Penny Road.

Authorities said the engineering senior was ejected from a car after the driver, 21-year-old James Randall Thomas, lost control in a curve, ran off the roadway, struck a tree, and then overturned.

Many gathered before NC State's bell tower in shock of their friend's sudden death.

Those who know Hass best, describe her as a bright, young woman with a "can-do attitude" who challenged her friends to be better.

"She was just so smart and every time she was in class she talked about going to get her degree," one friend said.

While many are upset over the loss, they're counting the time they did have with Hass as a blessing.

"We're truly blessed to have her for the time that we did," a friend of Hass said.

Before the accident, her classmate Matt Wacenske said he was with Hass, Thomas, and Lanier (another student involved in the accident) at a local bar.

Investigators said both speed and alcohol were factors in the crash which friends believe adds to the heartbreak.

"Wow... I don't know," her friend Dan said. "You never expect that to happened to a friend."

"It still doesn't seem real," another friend added. "She definitely will be missed."

Authorities said charges are pending against Thomas, who is also a student at NC State.

