One man is in custody after taking police on a high-speed police chase that spanned two counties.Sunday afternoon the Clayton Police Department was called to Sumac Court on a harassment complaint.Officer claim when they arrived the suspect attempted to ram the patrol car.A chase ensued into downtown Clayton and West out of Clayton and into Wake County.Police said they ended the chase due to wet road conditions and possible high speeds.An alert trooper spotted the vehicle on Barwell Road and the vehicle fled once again.Authorities said the vehicle crashed into some trees behind a house on Rock Quarry Road at Riverbrooke Drive and the suspect fled on foot.Troopers, with the help of Wake County deputies and Raleigh Police, apprehended the suspect a short time later.James Michael Caldwell, 35, of Clayton was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.Caldwell is charged with eluding arrest and resisting a public officer.