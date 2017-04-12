Clayton man charged with secret peeping at Old Navy

A Clayton man was arrested for sliding a cell phone under the door of a changing area at Old Navy store in Wake County, according to Raleigh Police.Raleigh police said 23-year-old Raleik Joshua Goodwin used his cell phone to spy on a woman inside the changing room on Tuesday.Goodwin, of Averasboro Drive in Clayton, is charged with one count of felony secret peeping.Goodwin was taken to the Wake County Jail where he is being held under a $150,000 bond.