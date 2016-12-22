Clayton man charged with theft of AR-15s

The Clayton Police Department says 23-year-old Cedrick Jermaine Williams is charged with stealing of five AR-15 rifles from Trigger Happy Guns in downtown Clayton.The burglary November 23 was investigated by Clayton police and the ATF.Williams was arrested by Raleigh police Thursday morning during a traffic stop. Williams got out and ran but was quickly captured. Police said he had a handgun in his pocket, but the AR-15s have not been recovered.He faces a long list of charges including breaking and entering and felony larceny.Two of the five guns were manufactured by Palmetto State, two by Anderson and one by Rock River Arms. If you know anything about the specific weapons stolen, please call Clayton CrimeStoppers at (919) 359-TIPZ (8479) or to call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867), the firearms hotline of the ATF.