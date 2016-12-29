Clayton man killed in Johnston County motorcycle crash

A Clayton man was killed Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash at the Interstate 95 and Interstate 40 exchange near Benson, state troopers said.It happened about 1:30 p.m. Troopers said a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle traveling north on I-95 took the on ramp to I-40 west when the bike traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a fence post, ejecting the driver.The driver struck a tree, then the motorcycle struck the driver, pinning him between the tree and motorcycle, troopers said.John Griffin Jr., 45, died from the injuries he sustained.State troopers said excessive speed for the curve is considered to be a contributing factor in the crash.Alcohol is not considered a factor.