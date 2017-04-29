Clayton names decorated veteran as new chief of police

The city of Clayton has a new Chief of Police, decorated veteran C. Blair Myhand.Myhand will be head of the city's department starting May 15. The veteran has over 30 years of combined military and public safety experience. The new chief of police was chosen from more than 50 candidates. Mayhand comes from the neighboring city of Apex, where he was named Officer of the Year."I am both humbled and honored to be chosen to lead such a quality law enforcement agency," Myhand said. "I have been fortunate to experience many things in my career, and I hope to bring those to bear in leading the men and women of the Clayton Police Department."In the past, Myhand was recognized with the Commendation Medal for his heroism on September 11, 2001. Myhand was one of the first police officers to enter the Pentagon after the attack. He also participated in security measures for many national and international events such as The Million Man March and the inaugurations of presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush."The difference between the police department and the community should be indistinguishable; we are all keepers of this community and its people," Myhand said.The town of Clayton will hold a public reception for the community to meet Myhand. It will be held Tuesday, May 23 from 4-6 p.m. at the Clayton Police Department, 315 W. Second Street in downtown Clayton.