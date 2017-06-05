Clayton police arrest 22, charge 83 at DWI checkpoint

Seven people arrested for driving under the influence arrests (DWI)

Four gun charges (one possession of firearm by convicted felon, one possession of a stolen firearm, one felony carrying concealed gun, one other conceal carry weapon charge)

14 people arrested/charged with drug possession (two felony possession of cocaine, one possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one possession with intent to distribute marijuana, one simple possession of marijuana, one possession of marijuana paraphernalia and one simple possession of Xanax)

One fugitive arrested for an outstanding warrant for arrest for failure to appear in court on a driving/license violation

30 people charged with driving with no operator's license

10 people charged with driving with a revoked license

One person cited for a child safety seat violation

Two people cited for driving with no insurance

9 people cited for registration violations

13 people cited for inspection, failure to carry driver licence, address changes and other miscellaneous charges

Nearly 100 people were either arrested or charged at a DWI Checkpoint Saturday night.The checkpoint was on Highway 70 in Clayton near the intersection of Hardee Lane.According to Clayton police, seven people were arrested for driving under the influence and 84 were arrested for other actions/charges including taking guns, drugs, or outstanding warrants.The Clayton Police Department hosted the checkpoint with help from the Smithfield, Kenly, and Wilson's Mills Police Departments, as well as the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Johnston County Sheriff's Office.In addition, several Assistant District Attorneys from the office of Johnston County District Attorney Susan Doyle were on site to help.The checkpoint began at 10 p.m. on Saturday and ended at 2 a.m. on Sunday.Police said it was one of the most productive checkpoints ever held by the department.Here are a list of charges: