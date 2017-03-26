Clayton police searching for robbery suspects

Police need your help finding these robbery suspects

Police believe the men drove away in this car

Clayton police are searching for two people who robbed a convenience store Friday evening.The robbery happened just after 5 p.m. at La Nueva Frontera, located at 10499 US Highway 70 Business West.Police said one of the men who entered the store had a gun and demanded money, then both men duct-taped the owner's hands and feet. The suspects also duct-taped a shopper.Store surveillance cameras captured photos of the two men inside the store. One of the men was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and the other was wearing a light blue shirt and a camouflage hat.The store's surveillance cameras also caught an image of the car they were using.Police are asking anyone with information to call Clayton Police Detective Isaiah Ruffin at (919) 553-1570 or the Clayton Crime Stoppers at (919) 359-8479. Callers can remain anonymous.